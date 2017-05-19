The Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works recently announced new hours of operation for Metrorail and Metromover service that began on Monday, May 22.

Metrorail and Metromover will run during the following hours:

Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.;

Friday, 5 a.m.-midnight;

Saturday, 6 a.m.-midnight, and

Sunday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

This service adjustment is being made in order to operate more efficiently and utilize operating funds to enhance service where it is most needed. The 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. hours on weekends, and the 11 p.m. to midnight hours on weekdays were the most underutilized hours of the system, according to the department’s ridership reports.

For riders who typically took advantage of the system in the late evening hours, there are several Metrobus routes — including the Midnight Owl, Route 500 — that offer overnight service and travel adjacent to the Metrorail corridor. Other routes that offer overnight service include: 3, 11, 27, 38, L, S, and the Night Owl (246).

Ridership data reflects that the late-night hours are the least utilized times for the service and keeping the system open late has become cost prohibitive because of the low demand during those hours.

In addition, Metrorail service on the Orange Line on weekends will decrease its frequency from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes.

For the latest updates on transit services, transit riders can visit the department’s Miami-Dade Transit website.

Everyone is encouraged to download the free Miami-Dade Transit Tracker app to plan their next trip on public transportation.

Transit riders also are encouraged to download two new apps: EASY Pay and PayByPhone. The EASY Pay app allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a mobile ticket. Visit EASY Pay page for more information.

Transit riders also can pay for parking via their mobile devices with the PayByPhone cashless app.