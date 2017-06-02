This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was 35 years ago that Operation Turnaround helped the first group of Kendall area students reach their dream of going to college.

Another group of local middle and high school students stood on the stage at the Grand Hall of the Firefighters’ Union on May 16 to receive their awards and scholarships from the Operation Turnaround Scholarship Initiative Program, the organization under the umbrella of the Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations (KFHA).

The KFHA has been the voice of the Kendall community during those 35 years and Operation Turnaround has awarded hundreds of scholarships to some amazing students throughout those decades.

Winning the Operation Turnaround awards has one unique distinction: The students have had to overcome difficult challenges in their lives and somehow managed to literally “turn their lives around,” so much so that they are now going to college.

The students not only need financial help but guidance in the myriad paperwork to find other scholarships. The Operation Turnaround mentors have lent an invaluable helping hand with some students as they worked together to learn about other available scholarships.

All of the Operation Turnaround students bring their families, teachers and guidance counselors to celebrate the special day and share the stories of how they managed to overcome all odds and realize their dreams that they are going to college.

Many organizations donate to the scholarship fund, including the Firefighters’ Union Local 1403 which donates the Grand Hall and funding that covers the caterer.

This year, Operation Turnaround had a new sponsor, Hotwire Communications, a telecommunications company. They not only donated a scholarship, but gave the winner of their award a laptop computer as well as a summer internship and a two-week special mentoring opportunity with one of the company’s top executives. Organizers hope other companies will come forward as sponsors.

Ron Magill, from Zoo Miami, thrilled the audience with his inspiring words. Natalia Zea, the director of outreach from Miami-Dade Public Schools, hosted the event in front of a full house featuring many community leaders. KFHA president Michael Rosenberg began the program with opening remarks recalling history of Operation Turnaround and what it has meant to so many students.

As the event ended, the Operation Turnaround Committee was already at work planning year 36. If you want to be a part of this program, call Lina Moss at 305-798-1826 or Michael Rosenberg at 305-439-3571.