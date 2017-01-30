Orchestra begins concert season with special ‘guests’ from Jungle Island

The Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) celebrated its first Mercantil Commercebank-sponsored concert of the season, “Ocean Drive in Vienna,” on Jan. 15 with special guest appearances from a kinkajou and a macaw, courtesy of Jungle Island.

Under the direction of music director and conductor Eduardo Marturet, “Ocean Drive in Vienna” rook place at the Adrienne Arsht Center – Knight Concert Hall and entertained the audience with exhilarating pieces from Johann Strauss Jr., Johannes Brahms, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Additional guest stars included child conductor Valeria Arias, Concertmaster Dani Andai, as well as Javier Ceriani and Boris Izaguirre who made appearances as “bandits” and performed the Banditen-Galopp. With participation from YES Movement, 100 voices performed Verdi’s powerful great chorus of hope Va Pensiero from Nabucco. In addition, MISO presented the virtuoso group Ensamble 7/4 Venezuela at the conclusion of the memorable evening.