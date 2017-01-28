This slideshow requires JavaScript.

U.S. Antique Shows will host its annual Original Miami Antique Show, Feb. 10-13, at the Miami-Dade Fair Expo Center.

Internationally recognized dealers showcasing items such as fine art, American and European silver, antique and estate jewelry, 17th-19th Century furniture, porcelain and more, will descend on South Florida for this open-to-the-public event. For the first time, the show will take place in its temporary location at the Miami Fair Expo Center, which will provide a number of on-site amenities to the 20,000-plus antique enthusiasts who attend each year, as well as maintain the show’s status as America’s largest indoor antique show.

“We’re looking forward to a great show in 2017, with robust attendance, must-attend events and, of course, the most reputable and esteemed dealers in the antique world,” said Dan Darby, vice president of Emerald Expositions and general manager of U.S. Antique Shows.

“Our new location… will give us ample opportunity to preserve our standard of excellence, as well as further our commitment to providing in-depth education to both exhibitors and attendees.”

The comprehensive Jewelry History Series precedes the Original Miami Antique Show on Feb. 8 and 9. This educational conference focuses on the history of jewelry during select time periods, and is open to retailers, wholesalers, appraisers and any collector interested in learning about the history of jewelry.

Featuring world-renowned experts in their fields, this year’s sessions cover a wide-range of topics such as an overview of the vintage watch market, jewelry of American First Ladies, and the evolution of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s art jewelry. Registration packages vary in price from $200 to $350, and all packages include a guided tour of the show before it opens to the public, as well as admission to the Original Miami Antique Show for all four days.

Additionally, the show will play host to its popular “Booth Talks.” These brief, 15- to 20-minute sessions are held informally at booths scattered throughout the show venue, providing an exceptional opportunity for at-tendees to learn directly from experts about a variety of different genres.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the celebrated complimentary appraisal day will take place in partnership with Skinner Auctioneers & Appraisers. From noon to 5 p.m., attendees with a valid ticket to the show, will be provided with an unbiased, expert opinion of one collectible or antique, including a verbal estimated range of its fair, market value (no written valuations will be given).

The Original Miami Antique Show will be open Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, and $50 for VIP tickets, and are valid for all four days of the show.

For more information, visit www.USAntiqueShows.com.