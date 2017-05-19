Learning to debone a chicken or filet a fish is hardly an expected activity at an assisted living community.

But at The Palace Renaissance, 11355 SW 84 St. in Kendall, executive director Ricardo Martinez and executive chef Ken Eubanks have created a cooking class series enjoyed by adult children who have loved ones living at the assisted living community.

The three-part monthly classes have focused on cooking basics. Chef Ken patiently explains techniques and participants try their hand mirroring his style. They also sample specially prepared cocktails.

The Palace supplies all the equipment the aspiring chefs need from aprons and gloves to knives and cutting boards. Students not only sample what the chef prepares; they take home their evening projects including whole deboned chickens and filleted yellow tail snapper.

“We see these classes as opportunities to involve our families. In many ways the cooking classes act as an informal support group. Sons and daughters meet others like themselves,” Martinez said. “We’re finding that the comradery from participating in class carries over to new friendships being formed. Someone now is saying, ‘Your mother plays bridge with my mother’ or ‘I talked with your dad just the other day.’”

Irene Berry, whose uncle lives at The Palace Renaissance said, “These classes have been so enjoyable and simply wonderful. I’m so impressed that The Palace offers something like this for the children and Ken is so personable.”

April Trebbie, whose mom also lives at The Palace Renaissance, explained that she loves to cook and has been using Chef Eubanks’s tips.

“When we learned about herbs and how to butcher a chicken, we were able to take home the chicken we boned. It was perfect for a special dish for my family. It was also nice to visit my mom and have dinner with her before class,” Trebbie added.

To learn more about The Palace or view a list of communities, please visit www.ThePalace.org.