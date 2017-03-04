Palmer Trinity School has announced that its chaplain, The Rev. Dr. Mary Ellen Cassini, recently was honored at the Barry University Distinguished Alumni Awards. Cassini was one of 10 alumni award recipients recognized for their outstanding achievements and contributions to society on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Coral Gables Country Club.

“We are extremely proud of The Rev. Dr. Mary Ellen Cassini. Her daily life reflects Barry University’s core commitment to ‘knowledge and truth, an inclusive community, social justice and collaborative service’ and we are pleased that she is being recognized in this way,” said Patrick H. F. Roberts, head of school. “She inspires our students at Palmer Trinity to lead lives of virtue, humanity and spirit, and she does so with the strength of her own example.”

Dr. Cassini earned her Bachelor of Arts in History, a secondary teaching certificate, and later a Master of Arts in English and a Doctorate of Ministry from Barry University.

