Comprised of 11 works, Alexander Richard-Carbonell’s “The Rainbow Serpent” exhibit captures the speed and transformation of the contemporary world and the way in which it distorts the information we perceive.

The opening reception for the public will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m., at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd. The evening will commence with a lecture by Professor Maria C. Cumana, MA, and will be followed by an opening reception for the public.

Born in Havana, Cuba in 1971, Richard-Carbonell studied at some of the most prestigious art academies in Cuba, including the Academy of San Alejandro from which many internationally renowned Cuban artists have emerged. Their works are shown in the most famous museums and art galleries in the world. In 1997 Richard-Carbonell immigrated to the United States and currently resides in Miami.

He studied drawing, painting, and printmaking. These three artistic processes are present interchangeably at the center of his creations.

With nine personal and more than 40 collective exhibitions, the artist invites us with these images to reflect on the relationship of the body with the universe within the terrestrial and cosmic field, using as a vehicle the merger of the human element with traditionally well-known symbolic animal representations.

Richard-Carbonell articulates his aesthetic dialogue with the use of vibrant colors and firm strokes, showing a careful command of expressionism in the most orthodox way, reminiscent of the works of German masters at the beginning of the 20th Century, such as Emil Nolde, Ludwig Kirchner, among others, as well as the natural assimilation of other elements of the artistic avant-garde, also in the 20th Century, including Futurism which advocated appreciation of the beauty of speed and elevated the violent movement of the world and nature.

The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 28. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about Pinecrest Gardens, visit www.pinecrestgardens.org.