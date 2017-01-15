The Gulliver Preparatory Dance Department hosted its fifth annual Professional Exposure Day on Friday, Jan. 6. Five highly regarded dance instructors visited the Prep campus to teach students from both the Academy and Prep programs.

The purpose of Professional Dance Exposure Day is to expose students to professional dance teachers/dancers within the South Florida community in the genres of Afro-Caribbean, musical theater, funk, contemporary and hip hop.

Choreographers on-hand for this year’s event included: Caleb Keime, who trained with the Miami City Ballet; Christopher Alvarez, who has performed with stars such as Thalia and Pitbull; Tawanna Hall-Charlton, one of the most sought after, highly regarded choreographers and master teachers in South Florida Day; Jorge Luis Morejon, who boasts a broad range of experience in diverse artistic genres, and Garrett Betancourt, an award-winning choreographer with vast international dance experience.