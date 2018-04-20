Reel Minds Film Festival shows thanks for ‘supporting role’ of Catering by Les at May 20 event

Miami-based caterer Les Oppenheim is set to play a supporting role in the success of the upcoming “Reel Minds” Miami Mental Health Film Festival.

As an encore performance to last year’s in-kind -support of the program, Catering by Les is again donating culinary services and expertise to this FREE event hosted by NAMI Miami-Dade (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center Grand Ballroom, May 20 beginning at 6 p.m.

NAMI Miami-Dade hosts this annual film festival to advocate for greater understanding of mental illness, treatment, and recovery – and raises funding for its various programs and support services in the community.

“Film is a compelling storytelling form that connects with our deepest sensibilities,” says NAMI Miami-Dade President Kathryn Coppola. “That’s why for the third consecutive year, we are showcasing a curated list of short films inspired by the lives of those who have been affected by mental illness.” The narratives that will be featured will reflect a range of life experiences meant to inspire, heal, and empower.

According to Coppola, “Viewing films is a relaxed way to become educated on mental health issues while also having a positive effect on reducing – and even preventing – stigma. Film helps us understand and experience a mental health situation that is different than merely hearing about it or reading about it.”

Mental Illness affects one in five people, yet she says many people do not understand how it may affect them, their families, friends, and co-workers. “We need to start a conversation about mental health and the Reel Minds Film Festival helps us to do just that.”

Coppola also expressed her gratitude in partnering with Catering by Les who agreed again this year to generously offer in-kind donation of a portion of the food and drink.

“Not only is their food delicious and expertly presented, they are a truly a joy to work with,” he said. Catering by Les will provide a wide range of light appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks to the anticipated 1,000 guests during the opening reception and awards ceremony.

“We were so fortunate to partner with Les last year and to have him back with his generous support of this year’s festival,” continued fellow NAMI Miami-Dade Board Member Dr. Anna Shustack agrees.

“It’s clear that the Catering by Les team has a great passion for what they do, but Les also takes a great interest in the community, our organization, and our cause. It’s so refreshing to work with someone who has such a big heart in our community.”

In business for 28 years, Oppenheim often takes center stage with in-kind support of local non-profits and charitable functions, including the FIU Eco-couture Fashion Show, the Annual Miami Beach Toy Drive, Actor’s Playhouse community events, Alper JCC Special Needs Gala, and the Miami Dade Legal Aide Fashion show.

“I am so very pleased to do my part to ensure NAMI continues the good work they do for people and families in our community,” Oppenheim noted.

Reel Minds program will feature between six and eight films covering a selection of the following mental health issues (subject to change):

Schizophrenia

Depression

Autism

Alzheimer’s

Suicide

Eating Disorders

Social-Media Addiction

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Final film titles are coming soon to a website near you. Visit https://reelminds.eventbrite.com and https://namimiami.org/).

The program also features an awards presentation honoring two local leaders who have contributed greatly to awareness and mental health services in the Miami community.

NAMI Miami Dade Mental Health Advocate of the Year Award:

Judge Steven Leifman, Associate Administrative Judge for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida. He is Chairman of South Florida Behavioral Health Network, the Managing Entity for oversight of Mental Health and Substance Abuse for Miami Dade and Monroe Counties; and chairs the Florida Supreme Court Task Force on Mental Health. He is has created a national model program in Miami for diverting mentally ill individuals involved in the justice system from incarceration to treatment and recovery.

NAMI Miami Dade Lifetime Achievement Award:

John Dow, has been President and CEO of South Florida Behavioral Health Network since 2005. A social worker and advocate for the mentally ill, John is retiring in August, 2018. NAMI is honoring him for his work in establishing high standards of care in mental health and substance abuse and for his commitment to helping the most vulnerable in our community.

Live music by the band “Fog Dog” will be performed by two musicians who use their personal experiences with mental illness to advocate for combating stigma and increasing understanding. The event is cosponsored by the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences.

NAMI Miami-Dade is the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S.

About Reel Minds: Tickets are FREE, Parking is FREE, and doors open at 6 p.m. with complimentary light hors d’oeuvres, non-alcoholic beverages, and live music. Films begin at 7 p.m. A sign-language interpreter will be onsite. Sponsorships are still available. For information, call 305-665-2540, visit https://namimiami.org/, or send an email to NAMIMiami@gmail.com. To register for free tickets, visit https://reelminds.eventbrite.com or visit https://namimiami.org/.

Abut Catering by Les:

Since 1991, proprietor Les Oppenheim has led his Miami-based team in bringing one-of-a-kind events to life with incredibly tasty cuisine, extravagant plating, incredible displays, and jovial personality. For information, visit www.cateringbyles.com, send an email to info@cateringbyles.com, or call 305-669-5221.