Rhonda López Receives Most Voter Petitions of Any GOP Candidate in Race for State House District 115

Rhonda López, longtime District 115 resident, small business owner and community activist, announced today of her certification to be placed on the August 28, 2018primary ballot by the Miami Dade County Department of Elections. Mrs. López received the most amount of petitions to date of any Republican candidate in this race for the Florida House of Representatives.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled by the vast outpouring of support to my candidacy for State Representative by my fellow residents, neighbors and friends. This outstanding expression of support is a reflection of the great confidence this community has in my potential to represent all of District 115 with honor and distinction.” – declared Mrs. López.

“Our district and our community face many difficulties and challenges; from formulating effective solutions to our acute traffic problems, including toll relief; to ensuring that our children are safe and secure in our schools, as well as championing job creation, public education and healthcare. I pledge that I will tackle these issues head-on and strive to become our community’s voice in Tallahassee,” added Mrs. López.

Mrs. López is a small business owner committed to making a difference in people’s lives. She has dedicated her time and expertise to a number of community organizations and institutions over the past 25 years including the American Cancer Society, the League Against Cancer, Miami Coalition to Support America’s Heroes, the Cuban-American Veterans Association, the Jackson Hospital Foundation, Holtz Children’s Hospital, Live Like Bella Foundation, sustaining member of the Junior League of Miami, Kinder Vision and Paws4You, among many others.

Mrs. López is a graduate of the University of Alabama where she majored in Mass Communications and English. She and her husband, Jorge, are the proud parents of two sons who are graduates of Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School. Jorge Benjamin, attends Texas Christian University, while Noah Christopher attends Johns Hopkins University. Rhonda and Jorge currently reside in their Miami-Dade home of nearly 25 years with their rescue dogs, Spot and Lola.