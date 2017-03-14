Employees from RSM US LLP, the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market celebrated its strong tradition of giving back to the South Florida community by presenting a check for $34,428 to Special Olympics Florida – Miami-Dade County.

Special Olympics Florida – Miami-Dade County is part of a global movement of people creating a new world of inclusion and community, where every single person is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability. Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults (2 years of age and older) with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

RSM teamed with the Davis Love Foundation — host organization of PGA Tour event The RSM Classic — for the fourth annual Birdies Fore Love, a firm-wide giving program that raises funds to support families and children. Each of RSM’s 86 offices nationwide participates to benefit a local charity.

“RSM has given back to the communities where our employees live and work for over 90 years,” said Bob Feldmann, office managing partner for RSM in Miami. “Our Miami employees have had a particularly strong passion for giving back to Special Olympics Florida athletes, which is why we continue to volunteer and fundraise with them.”

“We are thrilled to have an opportunity to recognize RSM for this generous donation to Special Olympics Florida in addition to their year-round programmatic support,” said Linsey Smith, area director of Special Olympics Florida. “We have been incredibly fortunate to have RSM partner Carlos Bravo serve on our Executive Development Committee and as chair of our Finance Committee. RSM Associate Adrian Romero is a founding chair of Social League, our Young Professionals Group. Both have made a dramatic impact on the lives of our athletes, and we honor RSM for supporting their team members who strive to make a difference in their community.”

During the past seven years, The RSM Classic has raised nearly $7 million for national and local charitable organizations focused on children and families. This year, with a match from the RSM US Foundation, the firm gave $1.5 million directly to deserving charitable organizations designated by RSM offices this year through Birdies Fore Love.

To learn more about how RSM gives back, visit the Social Responsibility page of the firm’s website, rsmus.com.