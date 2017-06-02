The Redland Summer Fruit Festival returns with a bounty of seasonal delights, ripe and ready for the tasting, and loads of family-style summer fun, Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the picturesque Preston B. Bird/Mary Heinlein Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187 Ave. in Homestead.

The event will feature local agriculture and tropical fruit plants on display and for sale, along with food vendors selling homemade tropical fruit smoothies and ice cream, conch fritters and other mouth-watering treats.

Guests will be able to pick up tips and recipes on healthy cooking with fresh local fruit during culinary demos by chef Ayesha D’Mello of Ayesha’s Kitchen. There also will be great entertainment for the kids, including games, pony rides, a watermelon-eating contest, and more.

Everyone is encouraged to take photos to share with friends on Facebook and Twitter, #RedlandSummerFruitFestival @miamidadeparks.

Admission is $8 for adults and free for children under age 12.

For additional information about Fruit & Spice Park, call 305-247-5727 or visit miamidade.gov.

The 2017 Redland Summer Fruit Festival is being sponsored by Miami-Dade County, Budweiser and Thunder Country 100.3.

Fruit & Spice Park is operated by Miami-Dade Parks and grows more than 500 varieties of sub-tropical fruits, herbs, spices, vegetables and nuts from around the world on 39 lush acres in the Redland. The site includes a walkable garden pond with Japanese koi fish, water lilies and a fountain. Daily botanical tours, fruit tastings and naturalist-led workshops also are available.