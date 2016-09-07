Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho and top Miami-Dade County Public Schools administrators recently conducted an emergency preparedness presentation to showcase the command center the district will establish during an emergency. During the simulation, staff demonstrated the smart-phone applications that will expedite the process of safely re-opening schools after a tropical storm or hurricane and keep parents, students, and staff informed before, during, and after the storm. Pictured are Carvalho (left) and Jaime Torrens, chief facilities officer, (right).

