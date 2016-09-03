Seaquarium educational programs now available for booking online

Miami Seaquarium has been an advocate of marine life education and conservation for more than 60 years. To continue its mission of educating students of all ages about the wonders of marine life, its interactive educational programs are available for online booking with a special offering — buy four sessions, get the fifth one free.

Miami Seaquarium will host several educational programs in 2016-17. They include Day Camps, Home School Days, Mommy and Me and Winter Camp.

Day Camp

Offered as alternatives to Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher workdays, K-12 students will explore various marine mammal species, what they need for their survival, their diet and what makes them unique. Additionally, students will enjoy exciting animal interactions, shows, art projects, games and marine biology fun. Dates include: Oct. 3 – Wild Thing

Oct. 12 – Dealing with Dolphins

Nov. 8 – Conservation and New Creations

Nov. 11– Everglading

Nov. 23 – Bird is the Word

Jan. 16, 2017 – A Sense of Seals

Jan. 23 – Fishy Fish Facts

Feb. 20 – Turtley Rad Turtles

Mar. 24 – Invert Alert

Home School