Seaquarium educational programs now available for booking online

Miami Seaquarium has been an advocate of marine life education and conservation for more than 60 years. To continue its mission of educating students of all ages about the wonders of marine life, its interactive educational programs are available for online booking with a special offering — buy four sessions, get the fifth one free.
Miami Seaquarium will host several educational programs in 2016-17. They include Day Camps, Home School Days, Mommy and Me and Winter Camp.
Day Camp
Offered as alternatives to Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher workdays, K-12 students will explore various marine mammal species, what they need for their survival, their diet and what makes them unique. Additionally, students will enjoy exciting animal interactions, shows, art projects, games and marine biology fun. Dates include: Oct. 3 – Wild Thing
Oct. 12 – Dealing with Dolphins
Nov. 8 – Conservation and New Creations
Nov. 11– Everglading
Nov. 23 – Bird is the Word
Jan. 16, 2017 – A Sense of Seals
Jan. 23 – Fishy Fish Facts
Feb. 20 – Turtley Rad Turtles
Mar. 24 – Invert Alert
Home School
