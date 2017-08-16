Senator Villas among community projects commissioner promised

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Miami-Dade County is getting promised improvements along the Bird Road corridor, thanks to County Commissioner Javier Souto of District 10.

Souto stays motivated to meet campaign promises on community projects in his district. He is pleased that several of his ambitious goals are now coming to fruition — the latest being beginning of construction on Senator Villas.

During the July 19 groundbreaking ceremony, the project’s lead architect, Armando Rizo of Mateau Architecture, outlined details of the development. Rizo said the design of the residential apartment facility will provide what he termed “the highest standards of comfort and convenience in every aspect of its development.”

Senator Villas Apartments is a 12-unit building on Bird Road between SW 89th Court and 89th Avenue. The project also includes a senior community center.

The complex is a crowning development for the community, aptly named Senator Villas in honor of Souto’s long and successful political career, having served as a Florida State Senator in 1988 and again in 1990. He has served in the District 10 seat as a Miami-Dade County commissioner since 1993.

Other significant developments of equal priority to Bird Road community residents being implemented are expansion of sidewalks on Bird Road, bus shelters, and art features in public spaces.

An expansion of the sidewalks of Bird Road into a generous 20 feet in width provides safety to pedestrians able to benefit from a well planned canopy of trees placed along the sidewalk for shade from the Miami sun. Additionally, a new bus shelter will be installed to reduce the impact of UV rays on transit riders. The shelter will have a spacious garden and a covered terrace that will help shade bus riders rom the sun’s harmful rays.

Recently, the lack of cultural arts in the community has been a common complaint of residents. An initiative to enhance the art scene along Bird Road now includes plans to put art in public spaces along the busy thoroughfare.

Commissioner Souto will run for his last term towards the end of this year, near the same time that his development projects will reach fruition. His term was dominated by the complications of garnering support for his development projects, but now will end in hard-earned successes.