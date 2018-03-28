Shifting Lanes, Drivers and Capacity on Dolphin Expressway

The SR 836/Dolphin Expressway Interchange Modifications at NW 87th Avenue project has shifted travel lanes to make room for new improvements in the project area. This new work zone is needed to build new bridges, new ramps and re-construct current ramps. The project has been widening the expressway and introduced two new traffic shifts, one in each direction.

In late February the first of the two traffic shifts, which moved drivers onto the inside travel lanes, was completed on westbound SR 836. This shift allowed construction workers the space needed to continue working on the reconstruction of SR 836 westbound, the westbound exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue, the northbound NW 87th Avenue entrance ramp and a new movement that is a flyover entrance ramp from NW 12th Street.

While all are crucial ramps for the improvements of the interchange project, the impact with the most importance will be the new entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Street and NW 82nd Avenue, which has already begun to take shape. Scheduled to be completed later this year, this new ramp will ultimately align with the widened westbound Dolphin Expressway.

The second of the two traffic shifts, completed on March 25th, was on eastbound SR 836 just west of NW 87th Avenue. Likewise, this shift moved traffic toward the inside lanes. This shift allows the project to complete SR 836 eastbound widening, and the new eastbound dedicated ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from the Dolphin Expressway. A dedicated ramp to the Palmetto Expressway means removing cars from SR 836 to freely travel east instead of competing for a lane with drivers seeking to go north our south on SR 826.

These changes occur simultaneously with construction to widen NW 12th Street, which is currently installing new traffic signals, lights, and drainage structures. The expanded NW 12th Street will feature an additional lane in both directions.

For more information about the SR 836/Dolphin Expressway Interchange Modifications at NW 87th Avenue project, visit www.mdxway.com.