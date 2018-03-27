Smart Technology USA signs on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer

U-Haul Company of Florida recently announced that Smart Technology USA, 9969 SW 142 Ave. in West Kendall, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the community by offering U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour, day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 786-269-0577 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Miami-FL-33186/043247/ today.

Smart Technology USA partners, Maria Ramirez and Jose Ibarra, said they are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Miami-Dade County.

U-Haul and Smart Technology USA are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

