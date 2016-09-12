A New Smile Dental Center, a staple in the South Florida dental world, is undergoing a big change. After 25 years of treating Kendall and Pinecrest families, founder and head dentist Dr. Suzanne Abergel-Nahon is retiring from dentistry and giving the practice to her son, Dr. Salomon Nahon, a graduate of the University of Maryland Dental School.

Dr. Abergel-Nahon leaves behind a legacy of more than 25 years of the highest possible standard of care. As one of the first dentists in South Florida to specialize in treating the developmentally disabled, she changed the lives of countless disabled individuals and their families, and has been committed to the treatment of this under-served community to this day. Dr. Abergel-Nahon has developed the sort of lifelong bonds with her patients for which every dentist strives.

While Dr. Abergel-Nahon will be missed greatly, who better to take her place than a dentist who watched her at work throughout his formative years? During summers spent working at her side, Dr. Nahon learned about hard work and truly caring about his patients. Dr. Nahon carries on his mother’s values of integrity in his work and genuineness in his patient relationships. Dr. Nahon already has rave reviews: His patients say that Dr. Nahon is “nice,” “professional,” and “very detailed” in explaining things to patients.

While ownership transitions are never easy, the one currently taking place at A New Smile Dental Center is about as seamless as possible.

Dr. Abergel-Nahon will be staying on as a consultant providing guidance to the young new owner and easing the transition even further.

While no one can take Dr. Suzanne Abergel-Nahon’s place, Dr. Salomon Nahon brings to the table a degree from one of the best dental schools in the nation, honesty, integrity, and genuine care for his patients.

“I am proud to be able to hand my practice to someone so well-qualified and professional,” Dr. Abergel-Nahon said. “I know he will maintain or exceed the same high quality of care I have come to expect in this office.”

A New Smile Dental Center is located at 14050 SW 84 St., Suite 103, in West Kendall; telephone 786-671-3488.