The One-Minute Play Festival (Dominic D’Andrea, producing artistic director) and the Deering Estate (Kim Yantis, cultural arts curator) have continued their dynamic partnership with the fifth annual South Florida One-Minute Play Festival. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Deering Estate’s artist residency and educational programming initiatives.

The South Florida One-Minute Play Festival will be presented on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Deering Estate Visitor Center Theater, 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Palmetto Bay.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the Deering Estate Ticket Office at 305-235-1668, ext. 233, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

One-minute plays by established and emerging South Florida playwrights were commissioned for this special event, prompted by #1MPF’s unique playmaking process. Writers were asked to think about and respond to America, 2016 post-election.

The festival, curated by Caitlin Wees and Dominic D’Andrea, will feature works by Jessica Farr, Susi Westfall, Bob Bowersox, Oliver Gorf, Wendy White, Kimberly Patterson, Michael Rutenberg, Kaley Rose, Glenn Hutchinson, Marla Schwartz, Paul Tei, Leah Barsanti, Barbara Fox, Marj O’Neill-Butler, Philip Williams, D. C. Sendler, Juan C Sanchez, Patrick G. Rodriguez, Sofia Sassone, Ivan Lopez, Antonio Rodriguez, Andie Arthur, Vanessa Garcia, Patricia Wakely Wolf, Brian Cohen, Marsha Meyers, Desiree Mora, Cathy Tully, Gregory Waters, Brittany Gonzalez, Zack Myers, and Nicole Stodard.

Performances will be directed by Amy Coker, Brunce Linser, Carey Brianna Hart, Deborah Sherman, Ivan Lopez, Nathalie Galde, Oliver Gorf, Rosalie Grant, & Wendy White.

The One-Minute Play Festival (#1MPF) is a grassroots community-engaged theater festival, founded by producing artistic director Dominic D’Andrea. #1MPF is social barometer practice, which investigates local zeitgeist and narratives through dialogue, consensus building, and a performance of minute-long moments generated by each community. #1MPF works in partnership with traditional theaters, cultural institutions, and social justice institutions sharing educational, community-focused, or public service missions across the country.

The aim is to create locally sourced community events, with the goal of promoting the spirit of radical inclusion. #1MPF includes participants of different points of age, race, culture, gender, socio-economic background, and stage of career. The work attempts to reflect the values, topics, trends, styles, ideas, and big conversations that bubble up to the surface in each community.