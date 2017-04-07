South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay, presents One Night of Queen on Saturday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and $50 for VIP and can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling 786-573-5300. VIP ticket includes preferred seating with a complimentary glass of beer or wine and table service throughout the performance.

Along with his band The Works, Gary Mullen delivers the look, the sound, the pomp and the showmanship of arguably the greatest live band of all time. Rock out to hit after hit of Queen’s “never-to-die” anthems, including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Kind of Magic, I Want to Break Free and We Are the Champions.

Gary Mullen has been a lifelong Queen fan. His career as Freddie started in 2000 when his wife and his mother secretly applied to the Granada TV show Stars in Their Eyes. Mullen won the overall Live Grand Final, polling 864,838 votes, more than double the runnerup and setting the all-time record for votes on the show. Mullen is featured in the Stars in Their Eyes video, CD and book and has represented the UK on Euro Stars in Their Eyes.

After the television experience Mullen performed as a solo artist but immediately started to receive rave reviews and was encouraged by the audience reaction, therefore in 2002 he created One Night of Queen and formed his band The Works.

Since then One Night of Queen has gone from strength to strength and is one of the hardest working bands in the land. For the past five years the band consistently has performed over 150 shows per year in a variety of countries.

Mullen was invited personally by Brian May to attend the Queen & Paul Rodgers show in Cardiff and was thrilled to be introduced to Brian backstage after the show. For the first time in Mullen’s life he was left speechless by the great man.

Mullen has recorded various voiceovers for radio, television and computer games. He has recorded an album of original material with long term song writing partner Barry Kelly called Blood,Sweat and Beers which is available to purchase on iTunes.