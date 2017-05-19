Sprint continues to expand its presence and investment in Florida with plans to add more than 250 jobs and open more than 15 new retail stores in South Florida by the end of 2018.

The available jobs will include a combination of retail, operations, and marketing. Stores are slated to open this year throughout Miami, Broward and West Palm Beach areas. Residents interested in applying for open positions should visit www.sprint.com/jobs.

Sprint also has launched a new wireless store experience with dedicated retail teams called Sprint Express in Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

Sprint Express is designed to expand the company’s retail distribution presence, as well as better reach and serve consumers in local communities. Consumers will find Sprint Express’ temporary pop-ups at grocery stores, concerts, and special events in Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

“We started this journey a year ago with the announcement of a new localized approach to bring us closer to consumers, businesses, and an experienced workforce here in Miami,” said Claudio Hidalgo, Sprint president for Florida, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Region.

“Sprint’s new stores, jobs and infrastructure investment not only underscores our desire to provide the best overall experience for our customers, but also our growing commitment to this region. As we look ahead, we’re excited about the impact we’ll make in South Florida.”

The company also has made substantial network investments where more than 500 cell sites in the market have been upgraded with the addition of 800 MHz, 2.5 GHz, LTE technology, HD Voice, and Carrier Aggregation. Sprint has also begun a limited deployment of small cell technology in market. In addition, the company recently launched HPUE (High Performance User Equipment), a new innovation that can extend Sprint’s 2.5 GHz coverage by up to 30 percent, including indoors, on capable devices.

All of these upgrades have significantly improved the overall performance of video and other bandwidth-intensive applications in areas throughout the tri-county area, and at specific venues such as the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“Sprint’s customers in Miami have a strong demand for wireless data which is why their data usage has increased more than 650 percent over the last five years,” said Mike Hennigan, Sprint regional vice president for network. “As a result, we’ve been deploying some of the most advanced technologies in wireless across this market. We’ll continue to aggressively upgrade our network in Florida to provide our customers with the best network experience.”

“The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce is thrilled with Sprint’s commitment to South Florida and Greater Miami. Its local corporate presence, investment in our community, and participation in the chamber and its programs position Sprint as an ideal member-partner,” said Alfred Sanchez, president/CEO of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.

In South Florida, Sprint currently employs neaerly 500 people.