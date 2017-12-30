Star Wars: The Last Jedi private premiere raises $12,000 for Miami Cancer Institute

Some 400 Star Wars fans attended a private premiere screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at AMC Sunset Place 24 Theater in South Miami on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

The much-anticipated eighth installment of the famed Star Wars series, sponsored by Coral Gables Title + Escrow LLC and Baptist Health Foundation, raised $12,000 in ticket sales and raffles to benefit Miami Cancer Institute.

“We are so blessed to have Miami Cancer Institute and world class cancer care right here in Miami,” said Richard Barbara, Coral Gables Title’s chief operations officer. “The Star Wars event is just a fun way to bring the community together for a great time and a great cause. Our event has become something of a tradition and we look forward to hosting it for as long as Disney is making Star Wars movies.”

The Miami Cancer Institute is home to one of North America’s most comprehensive and advanced radiation oncology programs, including South Florida’s first proton therapy center. The institute is one of only three members of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Center Alliance, providing patients access to groundbreaking clinical trials.

“On behalf of Baptist Health and Miami Cancer Institute, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Barbara and his team at Coral Gables Title + Escrow for their generosity and commitment to the cause,” said William H. Banchs, PhD, Baptist Health Foundation CEO.

Coral Gables Title + Escrow LLC is dedicated to delivering concierge-level services to residential and commercial clients throughout Florida, facilitating their real estate transactions. For more information, go to www.cgtitle.com.