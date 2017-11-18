Start a new family tradition with 13 nights of Zoo Lights

Zoo Lights, Zoo Miami’s winter holiday celebration event, is back this year with more than half a million bright, animal shaped lights and dazzling tree lights.

Zoo Lights will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in December, plus the week of Dec. 26-30, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 St.

Beginning on Dec. 1 and for every night of Zoo Lights, guests can enjoy free Snowman’s River boat rides, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa and the Zoo Squad, and holiday shopping at the Zoo gift shop. There will be plenty of complimentary entertainment, including themed evenings, a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1with Ron Magill, holiday movies, light shows, music and dance performances, and more.

The schedule:

Dec. 1 and 2 — PJ & Snuggie Nights: Guests are encouraged to dress in holiday pajamas/snuggies/onesies.

Dec. 8 and 9 — Ugly Sweater Nights with contest: Guests are encouraged to dress in ugly sweaters for a chance to win “ugliest sweater” prizes.

Dec. 15 and 16 — Galactic Nights: Guests are encouraged to dress like their favorite Star Wars, Star Trek, or Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

Dec. 22 and 23 — Santa & Elf Look-A-Like nights with contest: Guests are encouraged to dress as Santa, Mrs. Claus or his elves for a chance to win prizes.

Dec. 26-30 — Frozen and Winter Wonderland Nights: (Dec. 29 and 30 only). Guests are encouraged to dress as a Frozen movie character or in winter wonderland attire.

Admission to Zoo Lights is $9.95 per person plus tax for non-members, and $7.95 plus tax per Zoo Miami member. Guests also can purchase special packages to save money. The General Zoo Lights Package is $12.95 plus tax and includes Zoo Lights admission, Snowman’s River boat rides, hot chocolate and two cookies. The Zoo Lights Picture Package is $27.95 plus tax and includes Zoo Lights admission, Snowman’s River boat rides, hot chocolate, two cookies and three 5-by-7 photos with Santa or the Zoo Squad (on days available). Corporate Holiday party packages are also available by calling Group Sales at 305-251-0400.

For more information on Zoo Lights, admission packages and corporate packages, visit zoomiami.org.