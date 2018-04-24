Statue honoring President Reagan unveiled at Equestrian Center

Miami-Dade Commissioner Javier Souto stands next to the statue of Ronald Reagan with a horse unveiled on Friday, Apr. 13, at the Equestrian Center, which bears the former President’s name, located in Kendall’s Tropical Park.
