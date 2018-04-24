Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Statue honoring President Reagan unveiled at Equestrian Center

By: Community News |April 24, 2018

Statue honoring President Reagan unveiled at Equestrian CenterMiami-Dade Commissioner Javier Souto stands next to the statue of Ronald Reagan with a horse unveiled on Friday, Apr. 13, at the Equestrian Center, which bears the former President’s name, located in Kendall’s Tropical Park.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Statue honoring President Reagan unveiled at Equestrian Center"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*