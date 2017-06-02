The Summer Cabaret Concert Series features intimate concerts inside the historic Stone House Ballroom at the Deering Estate.

The 2017 series begins on Saturday, June 17, with Hal Roland. Concerts begin at 8 p.m. and the main gate opens at 7 p.m. It is recommended to arrive early for preferred seating. Guests are welcome to bring refreshments and snacks to enjoy during the show.

Schedule:

Saturday, June 17, featuring Hal Roland;

Saturday, July 22, featuring jazz duo Davis and Dow, and

Saturday, Aug. 26, featuring Yoli Mayor.

Tickets are $25 per concert. Limited seating is available. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Deering Estate Ticket Office at 305-235-1668, ext. 233.

The 450-plus-acre Deering Estate is an environmental, archaeological and historical preserve. From canoe tours to butterfly walks and guided Historic House & Natural Areas Tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy. The estate is part of the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department, which manages the estate on behalf of the State of Florida.