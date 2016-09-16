The Sweet Home Missionary Baptist church celebrates the third anniversary of Pastor Theo Johnson with five days of praise and worship, song, poetry and laughter. Activities begin on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m., with a mid-week worship service featuring Pastor Anthony Reed and the Martin Memorial Church family.

The celebration continues on Friday, Sept. 23, with the 2016 Sweet Home Spirit Fest, a night of song, poetry and laughter. The concert will feature nationally known comedian Broderick Rice, along with gospel singing group The Milk & Honey, singer and songwriter Roxanne Trissia, spoken word artist Rudy Jean Bart, and the Sweet Home Sanctuary Choir.

Broderick Rice is an accomplished comedian with close to three decades of experience, but he also is a singer/songwriter, author and motivational speaker. He has performed among such A list names as Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, The legendary Winans, CeCe Winans, Kurt Carr, Israel Houghton, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Tye Tribbett, and actor Tommy Ford.

Tickets are $10, ages 16 and under; $20, adults, and $25, VIP. Purchase tickets at sweethome.org.

Pastor Johnson’s third anniversary celebration will culminate with worship services on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Reverend Emory Berry II, pastor of Greenforest Community Baptist Church in Decatur, GA will deliver the sermon at both services. Berry is Sweet Home’s former pastor of Christian Education.

All activities will take place at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 10701 SW 184 St. in Perrine.

For more information, call 305-251-5753.