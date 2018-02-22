Texas de Brazil – Something for Everyone

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Whether you’re on a diet or wanting to splurge, Texas de Brazil Churrascaria (with locations in Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale and Miami) is the perfect place for lunch or dinner. With seemingly endless menu items such as plentiful and delicious meats grilled the authentic gaucho way – over hot wood coals– and/or unlimited visits to the beautifully presented, 60 item seasonal salad area, filled with hot and cold dishes, the possibilities abound. Made fresh daily, the salad bar selections include gourmet vegetables such as grilled Portobello mushrooms, herbed sweet onions, steamed asparagus with strawberry sauce and Brazilian hearts of palm; spicy surimi sushi, feijoada (black beans), pineapple ‘carpaccio’ drizzled in pesto, soups (lobster bisque is top notch) and an impressive variety of charcuterie and imported cheeses to satisfy every palate and preference.

But the real superstars here are the meats- step aside “Salt Bae!” Texas de Brazil serves the best steaks in town- grilled to perfection. Ketogenics and Atkins dieters will feel right at home with the unlimited selections, (prime cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and sausage) cooked to order. Each guest is in control if his/her dining experience with the illustrious red and green cards, which indicate when more cuts of meat should be served, or when a break is needed. Service is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely attentive.

It comes as no surprise that Texas de Brazil has received countless awards. The Dadeland location, is a sprawling 6,000 foot, elegant space, complete with a fully-stocked bar. and wine cellar. Outdoor patio seating is also available.

In short, Texas de Brazil is the perfect place to dine when seeking a garden of plenty. It’s also a dining destination where guests with different appetites (and diets) can co-mingle in a stylish setting. Salad Area Only pricing begins is $24.99 for dinner and $19.99 for lunch (Varies per location).

Visit www.texasdebrazil.com/reservation/s to make reservations or for more information.