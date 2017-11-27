The First Annual Winter Fairland in Miami

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition is excited to announce the First Annual Winter Fairland, to be held at the fairgrounds located at 10901 S.W. 24th St., Miami, FL 33165, from November 24, 2017 – January 7, 2018. Winter Fairland is a brand-new way to celebrate the holiday season in Miami, where families can enjoy a range activities from ice skating, a petting zoo, camel rides, arts & crafts for the kids, Santa visits, and much more.

Admission is FREE to Winter Fairland, where everyone can enjoy the all new indoor event, making it the perfect place to celebrate the holidays, while not having to worry about the weather. The

Grand Opening of Winter Fairland will take place on Friday, November 24th at 5 p.m. with the arrival of Santa Claus taking place at 6:00 p.m., as he makes his grand entrance on an antique 1970’s fire truck. Convenient Winter Fairland parking on the Fairgrounds will be $10.00.

Winter Fairland Activities:

Glacier Glide Rink – Trade in your the flip-lops for ice skates and glide around the ice skating rink. Skate rental is $12 and includes skates or you can bring your own. Socks will be available for purchase.

North Pole – Santa Claus visits Winter Fairland, as families will be able to take photos with Santa or purchase Family Snow Globe Portraits. Various packages are available.

Frosty’s Blast Zone – This area will feature face painting, glitter tattoos, short-range basketball, virtual reality experience, bungee jumping, rock climbing, Giddy Up rides and Wipe Out game. Prices for Frosty’s Blast Zone activities will range from $3-10 each.

Rudolph’s Barnyard – Interact with your favorite animals at the petting zoo. Families will have the opportunity to ride camels, pet baby zebras, red kangaroos, African tortoises and giant rabbits. Admission to the Rudolph’s Barnyard is $4 and camel rides are $7.

Little Elves Craft Area – Discover your child’s creativity as they create and take home a memorable holiday ornament. Price is $2 per craft.

Mistletoe Market – Not only will the little ones have a blast at Winter Wonderland, parents and adults will have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping as well. Items for purchase include jewelry for adults and children, natural soaps, candles, toys, collectibles and more.

Country Western Saloon – Enjoy country music in this one-of-a-kind saloon! This year’s Country Western Saloon offers a relaxed, family atmosphere with ample seating to enjoy a wide variety of craft and domestic beers and ales along with a choice selection of local and exotic wine.

Toy Drive – In partnership with District 11 Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, event- goers are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy for children 12 and under to Winter Fairland to support less fortunate families in our community.

“Winter Fairland is a new venture for us and we are looking forward to bringing families throughout Miami a new tradition for the holidays, one they can enjoy together for generations to come, much like the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition. This is the first year and we aim to make this event bigger and better with each passing year,” stated Robert Hohenstein, President & CEO of The Miami- Dade County Fair & Exposition.

For more information, operating hours and schedules, visit www.winterfairland.com or call 305-223- 7060. Follow Winter Fairland on social media at @winterfairland (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat), #WinterFairland.