The FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine has created a novel program, the Green Family Foundation NeighborhoodHELP

The FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine has created a novel program, the Green Family Foundation NeighborhoodHELPTM to help community members of the Miami- Dade area, find and better understand health and social services in their communities. Our program is offered exclusively to residents of Opa Locka, Miami Gardens, Little Haiti, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Town of Medley, and the City of South Miami.

We want you to live a healthy long life. We understand that the quality of your health is influenced by factors associated to social determinants of health such as unemployment, lack of insurance, poor housing, nutrition and education. If you are willing to accept students in your home. Students and their professor(s) from the fields of medicine, nursing, social work, and law to help you achieve your health goals. The Community Doctor provides care in the home or at a designated health care center to any household member who is uninsured, underinsured, or may not have a primary care physician. We also have a team of outreach workers who will help you get maximum benefit from the program and community services. Through our GFF NHELP program, we can:

HELP you set health goals

HELP you obtain access primary health care at our mobile health center

HELP you schedule follow-up visits with our FIU Doctors at local healthcare centers or on Mobile Health Center

HELP you find other community services you may need

HELP you obtain legal assistance, counseling and other services

If you are interested in being part of our program, please contact our office at (305) 919-4594.