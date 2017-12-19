This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations is truly in the Holiday Spirit again this year. On November 13th, the KFHA held its annual Police and Firefighter Awards. Honors went to the firefighters and police officers that went beyond the call of duty to save lives of Kendall residents this year. The biggest surprise of the evening was one of our Kendall residents meeting the four officers that pulled him from a burning car moments before it exploded. http://miami.cbslocal.com/2017/11/13/man-thanks-miami-dade-officers-fiery-crash/

On December 10th the KFHA presented its second annual Holiday Program featuring professional singers, as well as choirs and an orchestra from local Kendall schools. The concert took place at the Kendall Presbyterian Church and the price of admission was free…except you needed to bring a toy to get in and those toys will be going to children in Florida City, Homestead, Kendall, and Overtown. The program consisted of traditional holiday songs, as well as the top hits of Christmas past, and the audience couldn’t resist singing along with the performers.

The President of the KFHA, Michael Rosenberg performed an original composition sung by 14 year old Joana Martinez, daughter of Commissioner Joe Martinez.

Both events were graciously funded by Kendall Regional Hospital, who happen to save the life of the young man burned in the car explosion. The KFHA thank Kendall Regional Hospital for their contributions to these programs as well as the Kendall Community for joining us on both occasion.

