Congestion Calculator Shows How the Kendall Parkway Can Recapture Valuable Time

MDX has launched a Traffic Congestion Calculator to help the public evaluate how transportation improvements can reduce the time spent getting to their destination. This tool provides a framework of the time commuters spend on a daily round trip, and translates the impacts over time on their personal and business life. The Traffic Congestion Calculator demonstrates how transportation improvements that offer even modest time savings can help recapture valuable time.

Residents of West Dade, West Kendall and South Dade, can calculate how many months and years of their life are spent in traffic with daily round trip commutes of 3 and 4 hours. The cost of time lost can be significant over an average life span of 76 years. This is lost time that you cannot recapture.

We invite the public to access the Traffic Congestion Calculator by visiting www.mdxway.com/kendallparkway. It has been provided in English and Spanish.

“The exercise of calculating time stuck in traffic is sobering, even without calculating the cost of congestion to a commuter or the economic cost to business and commerce” said MDX Executive Director, Javier Rodriguez, “but its findings can be used to show how improved commutes can be economically and personally beneficial.”

“Transportation projects that can reduce your commute times can have significant cumulative impacts on your quality of life,” Rodriguez said. “These improvements can have a momentous impact over a person’s lifetime just one year after project completion.”

The Kendall Parkway itself once built can have a reduction of travel time of 25% to 33% for West Dade and West Kendall residents. MDX is also moving forward with the implementation of an Express Bus Service on SR 836/Dolphin Expressway which will eventually extend to the Kendall Parkway providing east west and north south mobility options for commuting and travel. These short term solutions will have tremendous benefits to the community without impacting future long term plans such as the Smart Plan rail options which require state and federal funds. It is the combination of short term, intermediate term and long term transportation projects that will move us forward into the future.