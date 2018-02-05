The Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU appoints new director of development

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University, the Smithsonian Affiliate in Miami, announces the appointment of the museum’s new director of development, Natasha D’Souza, a renowned development expert with more than 15 years of fundraising leadership experience and a portfolio that exceeds $7 million in annual giving.

D’Souza joins the museum after serving as associate director of development at United Way of Miami-Dade and previously leading some of Miami’s most prominent non-profits and community organizations. In her new role at the Frost Art Museum FIU, she will be responsible for developing and implementing the annual fundraising plan and major gifts/fundraising objectives, cultivating the dedicated donor base, endowment growth, and increasing contributions for expanded programming.

The museum is part of Florida International University, and is one of Miami’s leading cultural destinations.

“Natasha’s depth of leadership experience in corporate and individual giving and her proven track-record of successful donor stewardship will strengthen the museum’s fundraising capacities across the board,” said Dr. Jordana Pomeroy, director of the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU.

“She brings years of expertise and accomplishments in major fundraising for some of Miami’s largest non-profits, coupled with her active involvement in the city’s rich cultural life. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the museum’s new world-class building, we are cultivating our loyal and generous patron base through new initiatives, bold exhibitions and educational programs,” Pomeroy added.

“I am honored to represent the Frost Art Museum FIU in the community and within circles of influence,” D’Souza said. “It is thrilling to marvel at the majesty of this architectural masterpiece and to be part of these important exhibitions. The arts are booming in Miami, and I look forward to being part of this cultural movement that is taking this great city to the next level.”

At the United Way of Miami-Dade, D’Souza was responsible for increasing contributions to this leading non-profit (including two of its signature programs, Mission United for Veterans and the Center for Financial Stability). She led fundraising and engagement strategies with many of Miami’s top philanthropic, corporate and community leaders.

As Development Director of Voices United, D’Souza spearheaded development for this new, emerging youth arts organization, managing fundraising, special events, grants, and donor cultivation. As the Associate Director of Development at the Miami Children’s Museum, she managed the museum’s fundraising programs, reaching a $2 million annual goal.

D’Souza also served as deputy director of development for Best Buddies International where she oversaw the supervisory staff in Miami, Broward, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville, achieving statewide development strategies and budgetary goals for all Florida programs and raising Best Buddies’ regional profile. D’Souza holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Emory University. She is a first-generation American, raised in Bergenfield, NJ.

The Frost offers programming that complements its exhibitions with a wide range of educational initiatives. Admission to the museum is always free. The Frost is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is located at 10975 SW 17 St. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; closed on Mondays and most legal holidays. The Sculpture Park is open every day.

More information at frost.fiu.edu or 305-348-2890.