Thousands of families expected for Children’s Trust Family Expo, Sept. 9

The Children’s Trust 2017 Family Expo takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a fun-filled day designed to delight children and connect parents to resources that will make their families safer, healthier and happier.

As the largest free family event in South Florida, the Family Expo at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Center has attracted crowds exceeding 20,000 in past years. This year’s lineup features 250 exhibitor booths showcasing information about after-school activities, low-cost health insurance, nutrition, safety, services for children with special needs, pre-K registration and much more.

Free back-to-school supplies like backpacks and notebooks will be distributed while supplies last.

With 2017 being the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, HistoryMiami puts the mysteries and dangers of Mother Nature on display in a series of exhibits dedicated to extreme weather and natural disasters. Families will be able to explore how hurricanes develop, plan an emergency preparedness kit and discover the impact of dangerous weather systems on the environment.

A special interactive exhibit will allow children to study cloud formations, and create their own interpretation of them using cotton, chalk and charcoal pastels.

This year the excitement at the Expo gets a mega boost from Miami FC, the local professional soccer club already causing a stir in its inaugural season. The team will bring its players and Golazo (Miami FC’s colorful, kingfisher mascot) for a meet-and-greet with fans.

Miami FC also is setting up a 20- by 20-foot inflatable kick dart (target) that’s sure to bring out the inner Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Alex Morgan for the soccer-loving kids of all ages in the crowd.

Homestead Speedway is zipping in with a race car exhibit, while HistoryMiami will provide a quieter ride with its Buena Vista Trolley, allowing families to hop on board and explore the community’s past.

The fairgrounds’ Arnold Hall and Fuchs Pavilion will each boast stages booked with family-friendly entertainment and children’s theatrical presentations. Kids also can tinker around in the Robotics Room sponsored by Miami-Dade County Public Schools, test their skills in the Miami Herald Spelling Bee; listen to storytellers at the Read 2 Learn Book Fair; get crafty at the Children’s Museum Arts and Crafts booth, and get up close and personal with beasts of all kinds slithering reptiles and furry, squiggly and creepy (albeit harmless) spiders at the Wacky Wild Science and Planetarium exhibit.

As always, the Expo will feature elaborate bounce houses, face painting, balloon sculptures, stiltwalkers, magicians and a meet-and-greet with beloved storybook and television characters such as Llama Llama; Maisy; Elephant & Piggie; Pete the Cat; Geronimo Stilton, and Nickelodeon’s Spongebob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer.

Helping to get kids healthy, Baptist Health South Florida plans a day of fun and fitness featuring yoga, Zumba and a large-scale game of Twister! Back-to-School Boulevard, presented by Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will offer information about its magnet schools, parent engagement programs, adult education classes and more. Sports and Fitness fun will be available via martial arts, tennis and fencing exhibits, including demonstrations throughout the day.

Sponsors of The Children’s Trust 2017 Family Expo include: the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade Public Schools and Baptist Health.

Admission, parking and all activities and entertainment are free. Access to the fairgrounds is off Coral Way on both 112th and 109th Avenue entrances.

For more information about The Children’s Trust Family Expo, visit www.thechildrenstrust.org.