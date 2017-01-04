Three generations read the Kendall Gazette

By: Community News |January 4, 2017

Share
Share
Email
Shares 0

Three generations read the Kendall GazettePictured with a copy of the Kendall Gazette are Kendall residents (l-r): Sigal Sax, who attends college in Boston; her mom, Fara Sax, and grandmother, Diane Schiller. Mom and grandma are sales executives with Miami’s Community Newspapers.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Three generations read the Kendall Gazette"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*