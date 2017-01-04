Pictured with a copy of the Kendall Gazette are Kendall residents (l-r): Sigal Sax, who attends college in Boston; her mom, Fara Sax, and grandmother, Diane Schiller. Mom and grandma are sales executives with Miami’s Community Newspapers.
Pictured with a copy of the Kendall Gazette are Kendall residents (l-r): Sigal Sax, who attends college in Boston; her mom, Fara Sax, and grandmother, Diane Schiller. Mom and grandma are sales executives with Miami’s Community Newspapers.
Be the first to comment on "Three generations read the Kendall Gazette"