Three named to Miami Cancer Institute Board of Directors

Baptist Health South Florida has announced that Donna J. Hrinak, president of Boeing Latin America; Rudy Kranys, a founding partner of Syntheon, and the Rev. Dr. William W. White, pastor at Christ Journey Church, have joined the founding board of directors of the Miami Cancer Institute, which opened in January.

“With Donna Hrinak, Rudy Kranys and William White coming onto the board, the Miami Cancer Institute has assembled a group with extraordinary talent, expertise and commitment to Baptist Health South Florida’s mission to establish the top cancer care center in the region,” said founding board chair S. Lawrence Kahn III, president and founder of Coral Gables-based Lowell Homes. “Together they bring deep knowledge of the local community and a global perspective.”

Other board members include secretary, Phil Conway, managing director and U.S. southeast region head of the J.P. Morgan Private Bank; treasurer, Ron Shuffield, president of EWM Realty International; John Dasburg, chair, CEO and co-owner of aviation enterprise ASTAR USA, and Patrick Lee, chair of the Patrick P. Lee Foundation, an organization committed to helping cancer patients and their families by supporting research, prevention, treatment and quality of life. He also is past chair and CEO of International Motion Control.

Baptist Health South Florida is developing Miami Cancer Institute into a destination cancer center known for its leading clinical care, compassionate patient experience, advanced clinical research and state-of-the-art technology — including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean. To accelerate its mission of hope, caring and innovation, Miami Cancer Institute has joined the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, a meaningful partnership that affords patients with cancer access to potential breakthrough therapies in South Florida. For more information, visit MiamiCancerInstitute.com.

Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with seven hospitals, nearly 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence.

For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net