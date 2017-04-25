Two Coral Reef High School graduating seniors, Nuria Dolphin and Samantha Smith, were recognized by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers as 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing Award National Medalists.

In addition, the school received recognition for leadership, faculty’s efforts, and the school’s dedication to education in the creative arts. Nuria received a Silver Medal and Samantha received a Silver Medal with Distinction.

National Medalists represent the top 1 percent of submissions to the 2017 Scholastic Awards. This year students submitted 18,800 works of art and writing. About 17,000 submissions received Gold Keys — the top honor at the regional level. Only 2,740 Medals were awarded at the national level!

Hundreds of thousands of young people have been recognized through the awards since the program began in 1923. Among them are some of America’s most respected artistic and literary talents. Richard Avedon, Truman Capote, Lena Dunham. Bernard Malamud, Joyce Maynard, Joyce Carol Oates, Philip Pearlstein, Sylvia Plath, Robert Redford, and Andy Warhol all earned Scholastic Awards as high school students.

All National Medalists are invited to attend the annual National Events in New York City, with the National Ceremony taking place at Carnegie Hall and a series of student showcase events. Art work and writing from National Medalists also will be featured in the National Exhibition at Parsons School of Design at The New School and Pratt Institute’s Pratt Manhattan Gallery. The exhibition will be on display June 2-12.