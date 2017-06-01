On the second Sunday in May, moms across the country are deservedly showered with attention on Mother’s Day. Unfortunately, while most moms are being treated to breakfast in bed or flower deliveries, tens of thousands of women spend their Mother’s Day living in shelters due to homelessness or domestic violence.

As a way to show love and appreciation to mothers this Mother’s Day, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Miami recently hosted its Movers for Moms® collection drive to provide critical gifts to local women staying in The Lotus House.

This year, the Miami moving company worked with local businesses and organizations that included, Miami Community Newspaper, The Miami PS Business Parks and The Greater Kendall Business Association. More than 5,227 donations were collected and delivered for Mother’s Day to those living in The Lotus House.

Situated in a quiet enclave in the heart of Overtown, Miami, Lotus House provides shelter, sanctuary and support to women, youth and children who are amongst the most fragile and needy in our community. Lotus House is home to over 450 women and children each year who are homeless, whether due to domestic violence, disabilities or economic reasons. The women and children are sheltered in a respectful, healing environment, with access to wrap-around support service. At Lotus House, the minds, bodies and spirits of women, youth, and children are nurtured and supported to empower them to heal, learn, grow and blossom into who they are truly meant to be.

“Lotus House, where hope blossoms”

This spring marked the 10th anniversary of Movers for Moms®. Since its introduction, the program has expanded nationally to all 39 states and more than 300 franchises. Last year was the program’s most successful year to-date, with more than 285,000 items collected for donation to hundreds of shelters across the country. This year, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®’s goal was to collect 350,000 items for moms in need across the country.

Follow Movers for Moms® online at www.twomenandatruck.com/moversformoms, www.facebook.com/MoversforMoms, or @MoversforMoms for more information.