Pictured above, Technical Sgt. Melendez Diaz and Staff Sgt. Rawls of the United States Air Force standing in front of the AF Recruiting Office at 18873 S. Dixie Hwy in Cutler Bay. They can be reached at 305-797-6065 (Melendez Diaz) or 305-796-1087 (Rawls) and facebook.com/usafsoflo

If you are 17 and completing junior year of High School, now is the time to enter the Air Force Recruiter Ambassador Program (AFRAP). The AFRAP opens the door to amazing career opportunities prior to starting your senior year of High School. You may see job offers that seniors and graduates will never see!

Thinking of the military as a career or stepping stone to civilian life? The United States Air Force just might be what you are looking for. What separates the Air Force from the other branches is education. The Air Force is represented by the largest Community College in the World; offering 218 careers and 68 different majors. In the Air Force, you can obtain a Regionally Accredited Associate of Applied Science Degree in as little as 18 months. You are paid to attend school, travel, and all the while gain firsthand work experience.

Wonder if you qualify? You must be a US Citizen or hold a 10 year permanent residency status. No history of domestic violence or religious beliefs that could prevent you from carrying a weapon. You must have an overall good health and not currently asthmatic. If you are 17, you will need parental consent. To qualify for AFRAP you must be in the program prior to July, August and September job bookings.

The Air Force provides a chance for you to grow and excel beyond what you can imagine or ever think possible. Now is the time to check it out. For more info: 305-797-6065 (Technical Sergeant Melendez Diaz) or 305-796-1087 (Staff Sergeant Rawls) and facebook.com/usafsoflo.