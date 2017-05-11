U.S. News & World Report recently announced its annual list of America’s Best High Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) was a leader both nationally and statewide.

The district is home to five of the top 100 high schools in the country and had seven schools in Florida’s Top 20.

The schools ranked as Florida’s Best include:

No. 2 — Design & Architecture Senior High School (DASH);

No. 4 — International Studies Preparatory Academy (ISPA);

No. 8 — Young Women’s Preparatory Academy (YMPA);

No. 12 — Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy;

No. 13 — Maritime & Science Technology Academy (MAST);

No. 14 — iPreparatory Academy (iPrep), and

No. 19 — Coral Reef Senior High School.

Two schools, Jose Marti MAST and iPrep, made it to the Florida Top 20 for the first time this year. Additionally, DASH and ISPA were ranked among the top 10 magnet schools in the nation.

“Once again, our students demonstrated that they are among the best in the state and the nation,” said Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of schools. “These rankings reflect the efforts of our students, teachers, and community in meeting both the challenges and opportunities of a 21st Century education. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is renowned as a district where every child has access to the most advanced academic programs and technology.”

More than 28,000 public high schools from all 50 states and the District of Columbia were measured using a four-step analysis based on performance on state-required tests, whether their least advantaged students – those of black, Hispanic and low-income backgrounds — performed at or better than the state average, a graduation rate of at least 75 percent, and participation in and performance on Advanced Placement (AP).

For the complete list, visit www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/rankings- overview.