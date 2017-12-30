University Developments unveils sales gallery for University Bridge Residences

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

University Developments celebrated the grand opening of the University Bridge Residences sales gallery on Dec. 14.

More than 150 of Miami-Dade’s leading real estate brokers, VIPs and community leaders joined the development team at its unique dome-shaped, contemporary sales center in welcoming Miami’s first student housing condominium, which will be located across the street from the main campus of Florida International University (FIU).

As the first celebratory gathering at the sleek sales center, those in attendance received the premiere look at the project’s super-sized scale model, as well as viewed renderings and floor plans through their innovative app, while experiencing the refined finishes offered to

University Bridge’s future student residents in the sample model residence.

With an expected completion date in time for the 2020-21 academic year, University Bridge Residences will offer a direct connection to campus via the new SW Eighth Street pedestrian bridge and will serve the school’s rapidly growing student population’s housing demand.

Florida International University is the fourth-largest university in the United States by enrollment, with more than 55,000 students, but only eight percent of the student body lives in college-owned, operated or affiliate housing.

“We are very excited to formally open our doors and welcome those interested in this unique real estate project,” said Brian Pearl, principal of Global City Development. “The sales gallery is a reflection of the project’s uniqueness and has to be experienced to understand the value proposition being offered to buyers and brokers.”

Exclusively presented by Cervera Real Estate, University Bridge Residences offers a wide array of floorplans ranging from studios to four-bedroom units, as well as three- and four-bedroom townhouses. Prices range from the $190,000’s to the $600,000’s.

“We’ve seen an incredible response since announcing the launch of the development in August and we’re thrilled to welcome the brokerage community to experience the project first-hand in our truly unique sales gallery,” said Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, managing partner and principal of Cervera Real Estate.

Acclaimed architecture and interior design firm Arquitectonica designed the project while Landmark Properties, one of the top U.S. firms specialized in off-campus student housing, will manage the

20-story, 492-unit project.

Once completed, residents can enjoy a stunning amenity deck with a landscaped recreational area boasting a resort-style pool with beach entry and pool volleyball with lap area, cabanas, sun deck with daybeds, barbecue and dining areas, state-of-the-art fitness room, and indoor lounge and game room. The building’s rooftop also will feature a sunset terrace complete with dining areas, yoga lawn and performance stage.

Other student-focused amenities include shared study areas on each residential floor, a business center complete with fully equipped conference rooms, complete access to all university online tools, and an outdoor video screen to project movies or sporting events.

An on-hours concierge will be available in the main lobby for the convenience of residents while security staff will be on hand 24 hours.

University Bridge will offer approximately 7,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space available for future retail or restaurants curated to support the student residents’ needs and lifestyles.

University Bridge Residences is located at 740 SW 109 Ave., University City, Sweetwater. For more information, visit www.UniversityBridge.com. For more information about University Developments, visit www.university-developments.com.