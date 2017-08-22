UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS DONATES 57 ARTWORKS TO THE PATRICIA & PHILLIP FROST ART MUSEUM FIU

‒ Forty artists and masters from throughout Latin America and the United States ‒

‒ Reflections of the Americas: New Acquisitions from the Collection of Univision will be a featured exhibition during Art Basel season at the Frost Art Museum FIU ‒

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU announces a major donation by Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) of 57 artworks from its collection, featuring serigraphs, paintings and mixed media works by forty artists and masters from throughout Latin America and the United States, including: Cundo Bermudez, Coqui Calderon, Humberto Calzada, Antonia Guzman, Wifredo Lam, Rafael Soriano, Fernando De Szyszlo. The artists in this collection are from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Santo Domingo, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The museum will showcase many of the gifted works in the new exhibition Reflections of the Americas: New Acquisitions from the Collection of Univision (Sept. 23–Jan. 3, including Art Basel season). The opening reception is free and open to the public on Saturday, September 23 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Florida International University, 10975 S.W. 17 Street (directions and map).

“The Frost Art Museum FIU is honored to have been chosen by Univision for this donation of Latin American art,” said Dr. Jordana Pomeroy, the museum’s director. “This collection from Univision aligns naturally with our mission to inspire and propel Miami’s evolution as a cultural destination. For the first time ever, for this year’s Art Basel season the Frost Art Museum FIU is dedicating our galleries to showcase Latin American artists with a winning trifecta of three exhibitions: Reflections of the Americas: New Acquisitions from the Collection of Univision; Rafael Soriano: The Artist as Mystic; and Continental Abstractions: Highlights from the Art Museum of the Americas.”

“For over 60 years, Univision has been uniting the 22 nationalities that comprise the U.S. Hispanic community through their one common language, Spanish,” said Jessica Rodriguez, EVP and CMO of Univision Communications Inc. “And just as language is a reflection of its culture, nothing is a more accurate reflection of a people’s true character and personality than its art.”

“This wide-ranging collection, housed and exhibited throughout the hallways of our flagship Univision Television Network broadcast facility in Miami, has served as a constant inspiration and reflection of the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that make up this country’s diverse Hispanic community,” adds Jessica Rodriguez. “So it is especially appropriate that as a longtime contributor to the culture of greater Miami, that Univision donates this collection of 57 celebrated works to another great hometown institution, the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU, so that they may inspire others for years to come.”

Highlights from the Collection Gifted by Univision

Wifredo Lam’s works were exhibited alongside those of Pablo Picasso and other prominent Fauvists and Cubists. Lam’s teacher in Spain was also Salvador Dali’s teacher, and in Paris he was a friend of Picasso.Renowned for his fusion of Surrealism and Cubism with African culture, Wifredo Lam (1902-1982) was a native Cuban artist of Indian, Chinese, African and European descent. Recognized as one the 20th century’s major painters, his work was strongly influenced by Santeria (African spiritual practices).