UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS DONATES 57 ARTWORKS TO THE PATRICIA & PHILLIP FROST ART MUSEUM FIU
‒ Forty artists and masters from throughout Latin America and the United States ‒
‒ Reflections of the Americas: New Acquisitions from the Collection of Univision will be a featured exhibition during Art Basel season at the Frost Art Museum FIU ‒
The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU announces a major donation by Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) of 57 artworks from its collection, featuring serigraphs, paintings and mixed media works by forty artists and masters from throughout Latin America and the United States, including: Cundo Bermudez, Coqui Calderon, Humberto Calzada, Antonia Guzman, Wifredo Lam, Rafael Soriano, Fernando De Szyszlo. The artists in this collection are from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Santo Domingo, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.
The museum will showcase many of the gifted works in the new exhibition Reflections of the Americas: New Acquisitions from the Collection of Univision (Sept. 23–Jan. 3, including Art Basel season). The opening reception is free and open to the public on Saturday, September 23 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The museum is located on the campus of Florida International University, 10975 S.W. 17 Street (directions and map).
“The Frost Art Museum FIU is honored to have been chosen by Univision for this donation of Latin American art,” said Dr. Jordana Pomeroy, the museum’s director. “This collection from Univision aligns naturally with our mission to inspire and propel Miami’s evolution as a cultural destination. For the first time ever, for this year’s Art Basel season the Frost Art Museum FIU is dedicating our galleries to showcase Latin American artists with a winning trifecta of three exhibitions: Reflections of the Americas: New Acquisitions from the Collection of Univision; Rafael Soriano: The Artist as Mystic; and Continental Abstractions: Highlights from the Art Museum of the Americas.”
“For over 60 years, Univision has been uniting the 22 nationalities that comprise the U.S. Hispanic community through their one common language, Spanish,” said Jessica Rodriguez, EVP and CMO of Univision Communications Inc. “And just as language is a reflection of its culture, nothing is a more accurate reflection of a people’s true character and personality than its art.”
“This wide-ranging collection, housed and exhibited throughout the hallways of our flagship Univision Television Network broadcast facility in Miami, has served as a constant inspiration and reflection of the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions that make up this country’s diverse Hispanic community,” adds Jessica Rodriguez. “So it is especially appropriate that as a longtime contributor to the culture of greater Miami, that Univision donates this collection of 57 celebrated works to another great hometown institution, the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU, so that they may inspire others for years to come.”
Highlights from the Collection Gifted by Univision
Wifredo Lam’s works were exhibited alongside those of Pablo Picasso and other prominent Fauvists and Cubists. Lam’s teacher in Spain was also Salvador Dali’s teacher, and in Paris he was a friend of Picasso.Renowned for his fusion of Surrealism and Cubism with African culture, Wifredo Lam (1902-1982) was a native Cuban artist of Indian, Chinese, African and European descent. Recognized as one the 20th century’s major painters, his work was strongly influenced by Santeria (African spiritual practices).
Cuban painter Rafael Soriano (1920-2015) was an acclaimed master of geometric abstraction and a global figure in the twentieth-century art world. His work resonated with international artists of Latin American origin like Roberto Matta, Rufino Tamayo and Wifredo Lam. As a result of the revolution in Cuba, in 1962 Soriano immigrated to the United States.
About the Musuem
One of the largest free-standing art museums in Florida, the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University was founded in 1977 and is the Smithsonian Affiliate in Miami.
The museum’s new lakeside building debuted in 2008, designed by Yann Weymouth (the chief of design on the I.M. Pei Grand Louvre Project).
With 46,000 square feet of energy efficient exhibition, storage, and programming space, the museum was honored with LEED silver certification. The museum’s mission is three-fold: to be a campus resource for the entire FIU community; to offer interdisciplinary training in the arts for the next generation of artists and art historians; and to serve as a premier cultural destination for the residents of Miami, and the 15 million visitors to one of the world’s most vibrant cultural destinations – home to global cultural events including Art Basel.
The Frost offers programming that complements its exhibitions with a wide range of educational initiatives. The Steven and Dorothea Green Critics’ Lecture Series has featured internationally renowned speakers including: Laurie Anderson, Christo, Susan Sontag, Frank Stella, Helen Frankenthaler, John Cage and Marina Abramović. The Kenan-Flagler Family Discovery Gallery serves as an innovative programming space that encourages children’s involvement in art through hands-on exploration.
Admission to the museum is always free. The Frost Art Museum FIU is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is located on the campus of Florida International University at 10975 SW 17 Street. Open Tuesday-Saturday 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., and Sunday noon-5:00 p.m. Closed on Mondays and most legal holidays. The Sculpture Park is open every day. For more information, please visit frost.fiu.edu or call 305-348-2890.
About the Univision Communications, Inc.
Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) is the leading media company serving Hispanic America. Headquartered in New York City, UCI has content creation facilities and sales offices in major cities throughout the United States. For more information, please visit corporate.univision.com.
