VSA Florida is proud to announce a partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade County Public Schools. On May 19th, 2017, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., the Arsht Center will host performances to showcase students with disabilities.

VSA Florida, a not-for-profit organization, coordinates a statewide My Art My Way artist in residence program for students with and without disabilities in the public schools. Teaching artists Jessica Freites, Jennifer Puig-Raposo, and Charmille Walters, taught performing arts lessons at each school for eight hours over the past few months and the students will perform during a final showcase, also featuring Alex Perez, a professional musician with a disability. While VSA Florida provides two residencies to each county at no cost to the district, Jairo Ontiveros, Director of Education and Community Engagement at the Arsht Center, has provided funding through the Accessing the Arts program for six performing arts residencies this spring! Craig Siegel, Chairperson of the Clinical Art Therapy Department of The Miami-Dade County Public Schools, has provided the funding for transportation for each class to attend the performance on their assigned day.

For more information on the My Art My Way artist in residence program visit www.vsafl.org or contact Dee Miller, Director of Education at (813) 974-0745.

About VSA Florida

VSA Florida provides, supports and champions arts education and cultural experiences for and by people with disabilities. A private not-for-profit organization, VSAFL conducts art education programs in schools, Department of Juvenile Justice facilities, and community centers; promotes the accomplishments of artists with disabilities through our artist registry, exhibitions, and performances; and increases access to the arts through professional development workshops. VSAFL is a member of the VSA Affiliate Network (a program of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.) and is headquartered at the David C. Anchin Center in the College of Education at the University of South Florida.