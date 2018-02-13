Walking 4 Friendship Scheduled for March 18th!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Walking 4 Friendship is a 3K walk and Community Carnival event to raise funds for the programs and services offered by the Friendship Circle in Miami, while promoting awareness and acceptance of children, teens, and young adults with special needs in our communities.

The Walking 4 Friendship fundraiser welcomes over 1000 people to join together in solidarity to benefit an organization that brings friendship, joy and respite to children with special needs and their families.

There is no charge to join us for our walk, and we welcome you to bring family and friends!

Sign up as a TEAM!! Walk with your family, friends, school, business, club/org! All money raised during this event will benefit the Friendship Circle of Miami program!

Together, We Can Perform Miracles!

Date: Sunday, March 18, 2018

Time: 9:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Friendship Circle Campus

8700 SW 112 Street

Miami, Fl 33176