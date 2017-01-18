As a perennial powerhouse in Miami-Dade County, the Westminster Christian baseball program continually develops talented players who go on to play for Division I universities.

The 2017 team already has eight Division 1 prospects, and Emil Castellanos, entering his 10th year as Westminster’s head coach, said that his players must work cohesively as a team to win a state title in 2017.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” Castellanos said. “Talent alone will not win you a state championship.

Championship experience

Dylan Cloonan, Alex Ruiz, and Anthony Vilar are three players who were on the state championship team and are committed to the University of Miami. Left-handed pitcher Cloonan had a 1.62 ERA in 26 innings of work the last two seasons while Ruiz posted a 0.78 ERA in 2016. Vilar played a key role defensively and offensively for the team last season.

“I expect Dylan, Alex, and Anthony to explain to the rest of the boys what it takes to win a championship,” Castellanos said. “They were part of that winning team. Now it’s their turn to impart that knowledge to the rest of the team.”

Sharing a great deal of work on the mound will be senior Sam Fernandez, a St. Thomas University commit, who went 5-1 in 30.1 innings of work last season.

Defensive talent

Protecting the pitchers throughout the season will be a defensive unit consisting of six Division I commits.

“This is one of our best defensive teams ever,” Castellanos said. “We are solid defensively across the board.”

Westminster has two major D1 catchers — Luis Aviles, a Rice commit and Mervyl “MJ” Melendez, an FIU commit.

Castellanos also expects Anthony Vilar and Tyler Paige to man the middle of the infield most of the season ensuring the best defensive support for the pitching staff.

“It’s going to be real fun to see those two turn double plays this year,” Castellanos said.

Meanwhile, the outfield boasts Max Pinto, a Samford commit, and Cloonan, when he is not pitching.

Offensive strength

In addition to the pitching and defense, the offense displayed a versatile look during fall ball.

“We have speed and power,” Castellanos said. “As a team, we want to be tough, but we still need guys to do the little things.”

Senior Aviles and junior Nicky Perez are expected to build upon last season’s success at the plate. Aviles hit .361 and notched 28 RBI as a junior, and Perez led the team with a .519 on-base percentage last season as a sophomore. MJ Melendez also will add a great spark in the lineup. MJ reently won a Gold Medal with the 18U USA Olympic Team.

Despite the numerous players garnering attention from college programs, Castellanos would like to see his star individual players not lose sight of the team goal — a championship.

“Team concept is the biggest thing,” Castellanos said. “When you have a team with lots of Division I commitments, it is important to make sure guys are not playing for themselves. They need to play for the team. This will give us the best shot to win our last game and win the 12th state title.”