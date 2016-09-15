Through generous customer donations at BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, Southeastern Grocers announced today that it will donate $565,393.04 in support of the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief to assist Louisiana residents impacted by recent flooding.

This contribution includes the dollar for dollar match Southeastern Grocers donated through the Southeastern Grocers Foundation.

The flooding in Louisiana is the worst natural disaster to impact the United States since Hurricane Sandy in 2012. All funds raised go directly to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and will be used to provide food, shelter, counseling and other assistance to thousands of people in Louisiana after the unprecedented flooding inundated neighborhoods.

Ian McLeod, CEO and president of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our customers, associates and communities throughout our footprint for supporting families in Louisiana during these challenging times. The donation amount is a true testament of the generosity of our customers, and we are delighted to present the American Red Cross with over $565,000 for disaster relief.”

Josh Joachim, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross of Louisiana, said, “Southeastern Grocers played an integral role by activating its customer donation program within 24 hours. Through the generous support of partners like Southeastern Grocers, the American Red Cross is able to meet the emergency needs of the community today and in the future.”

The donated funds were raised through contributions made in BI-LO, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie stores during checkout from August 17 – August 23, as well as on each organization’s dedicated website. Additionally, Southeastern Grocers matched every penny donated to this great cause.

All of the funds raised will help the American Red Cross provide the following for the Louisiana flood victims:

Safe, dry shelter until families return home

Water and hot meals

Safe play for kids staying in shelters

Help for people with disabilities

First aid

Comfort and emotional support

Damage assessment in impacted neighborhoods

Help with preparation of recovery plans

Southeastern Grocers has a longstanding partnership with the American Red Cross, a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

Throughout the 50-year partnership, American Red Cross and Southeastern Grocers have raised nearly 10 million dollars through community donation programs, foundation and corporate support.

Southeastern Grocers had several stores that sustained flooding damage. Two stores remain closed:

Winn-Dixie Store 1591 – 28145 Walker South Road, Walker, LA 70785

Winn-Dixie Store 1467 – 13555 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 79816

The company and its associates are working hard to reopen the stores quickly and safely. Knowing that the community still requires important services such as a pharmacy, Winn-Dixie transported, constructed and stocked a fully functioning mobile pharmacy for its Walker, La., store in just days after the flood hit the community. The pharmacy remains open seven days a week and the mobile pharmacy continues to serve customers in need and has filled hundreds of prescriptions since it opened on August 19.