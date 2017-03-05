With opening day less than a month away — Mar. 23 through Apr. 16 — The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and Exposition, along with the student Agriculture Ambassadors (Ag Ambassadors), is preparing for the 2017 Agriculture Competitions, where many Miami-Dade County Public School students are expected to showcase their livestock.

The initiative is based on the Future Farmers of America, now known as the FFA Program, which occurs within the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition’s expanded agricultural area, called The Barn. For the past nine-months, these students have worked on their projects while attending educational seminars to gain hands-on experience related to the business side of the agricultural industry.

The Youth Fair collaborates with Miami-Dade County Public High School students and instructs them in becoming Ag Ambassadors, a year-round volunteer position. Requirements include traveling to events and schools to give presentations that help educate the community about the numerous Youth Fair agricultural programs.

During The Youth Fair, Ag Ambassadors work in The Barn, helping judges, manning arena gates and giving out ribbons and awards. The Ag Ambassadors also take a chaperoned trip around the State of Florida to visit a variety of agriculture settings, from chicken hatcheries to dairy farms.

The Youth Fair’s Competitive Exhibits Department selected six highly qualified applicants to be 2017 Agriculture Ambassadors: Dontae Brooks, Abigail Colon, Andrew Fermin, Soleil Lobato, Emily Morgan and Anabel Sanchez.

The Agriculture Ambassador Program is led by Valerie Morris. Morris, a veteran educator for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, is a Curriculum Support Specialist with the Department of Career Technical Education AgriScience/Public Service Education.

“FFA and the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair have much in common. Both encourage students to strive for excellence in their educational pursuits and to take pride in assisting and supporting others,” said Carol Douglass, Youth Fair’s director of competitive exhibits. “Being a Youth Fair Ag Ambassador does this. Being an Ag Ambassador is not just a ‘fair time’ responsibility. It is a year-round commitment to the Youth Fair and our community.”

For more information, visit www.fairexpo.com.