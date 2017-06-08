State lawmakers on Wednesday reached agreement on how to put medical marijuana — passed overwhelmingly by voters in November — into effect in Florida.

Legislative leaders are expected to add it to their agenda as they convene in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon, a rare sign of consensus in a contentious special session.

The agreement, reached Tuesday night after at least a week of closed-door negotiations, calls for 10 new growers to be licensed this year, in addition to the seven that already hold a state license under an existing, limited cannabis program. Five of the new licenses would go to previous applicants who were the next-highest-scoring in each of five reasons across the state, and the other five would go to new applicants, including at least one black farmer, said House Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero.

