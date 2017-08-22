77 Akerman Lawyers in South Florida Named to 2018 Best Lawyers in America Guide

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, today announced 77 of its South Florida lawyers ranked in The Best Lawyers in America 2018 list. A full rundown is available below organized by county. Also note each nominee follows along with his or her related practice area.

Always in South Florida, Best Lawyers named seven Akerman partners to the 2018 Lawyer of the Year list, an honor only bestowed upon one lawyer per practice area in every major U.S. market. The honorees are:

Jacqueline Arango for Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy) (Miami);

Jonathan Awner for Corporate Law (Miami);

Gerald Cope, Jr. for Appellate Practice (Miami);

Michael Goldberg for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law (Fort Lauderdale);

Teddy Klinghoffer for Corporate Compliance Law (Miami);

Stephen Roddenberry for Corporate Law (Miami);

Lawrence Silverman for Litigation – Antitrust (Miami).

2018 Akerman Best Lawyers

Boca Raton

Andrew S. Robins for Real Estate Law, Leisure and Hospitality;

Marcy Hahn-Saperstein for Healthcare Law.

Fort Lauderdale

Stacy Bercun Bohm for Construction Law;

Brian K. Gart for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law;

Michael P. Gennett for Health Care Law;

Andrew P. Gold for Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate;

Michael I. Goldberg for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy;

William P. Heller for Financial Services Regulation Law

Joan M. Levit for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy;

Brett Marks for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy;

Theresa M. McLaughlin for Real Estate Law;

Jason S. Oletsky for Commercial Litigation, Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law;

Eric D. Rapkin for Real Estate Law;

Paul Quinn for Corporate Law; Mergers and Acquisitions Law;

Edward L. Ristaino for Mergers and Acquisitions Law;

Scott W. Rostock for Litigation – Real Estate;

Philip B. Schwartz for Corporate Law;

William S. Spencer for Litigation – Land Use & Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate;

Glen A. Stankee for Litigation & Controversy – Tax, Tax Law;

Miami

Marcy Levine Aldrich for Insurance Law;

Jacqueline M. Arango for Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy);

William C. Arnhols for Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law;

Alan H. Aronson for Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation;

Jonathan L. Awner for Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, International Mergers & Acquisitions, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation;

Richard Bezold for Real Estate Law;

Leonard H. Bloom for Corporate Law, Securities Regulation;

James S. Bramnick for Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor & Employment;

Martin G. Burkett for Corporate Law;

Mary V. Carroll for Mergers and Acquisitions Law;

Christopher S. Carver for Commercial Litigation;

Maria I. Casablanca for Immigration Law;

Robert I. Chaskes for Commercial Litigation;

Michael B. Chavies for Commercial Litigation;

Geoffrey C. Cheney, Corporate Law;

Dana Clayton for Litigation – Real Estate;

Gerald B. Cope Jr. for Appellate Practice;

Nancy A. Copperthwaite for Appellate Practice, Insurance Law;

L. Frank Cordero for Tax Law;

Donald K. Duffy for Tax Law;

Daniel P. Faust for Real Estate Law;

Joanne Gelfand for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Litigation – Bankruptcy;

Gary J. Guzzi for Insurance Law;

Andrea S. Hartley for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy;

Steven E.M. Hartz for Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White-Collar Law;

Elizabeth M. Hernandez for Litigation – Real Estate;

Daniel Jacobson for Corporate Law, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Venture Capital Law;

Neisen O. Kasdin for Land Use and Zoning Law:

Teddy D. Klinghoffer for Corporate Governance Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law, Venture Capital Law, Corporate Compliance Law;

Michael Mena for Litigation – Real Estate;

Andres G. Mendoza for Real Estate Law;

Brian Miller for Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Securities;

James M. Miller for Commercial Litigation;

Richard C. Milstein for Family Law, Litigation – Trusts & Estates, Trusts and Estates;

Esther L. Moreno for Securities/Capital Markets Law, Corporate Law;

Marci K. Poliakoff for Tax Law;

Henry H. Raattama Jr. for Non-Profit/Charities Law, Tax Law;

Joseph L. Rebak for Commercial Litigation;

Stephen K. Roddenberry for Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, International Mergers & Acquisitions, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law;

Francisco A. Rodriguez for Arbitration, International Arbitration – Commercial;

Carl D. Roston for Corporate Law, Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law;

Janice L. Russell for Real Estate Law;

Peter E. Salomon for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law;

Mark S. Shapiro for Insurance Law;

Lawrence D. Silverman for Antitrust Law, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Antitrust; Litigation – Banking & Finance;

Andrew M. Smulian for Real Estate Law;

William J. Spratt Jr. for Healthcare Law;

Brian Tague for Real Estate Law;

Rodger Traynor Jr. for Litigation – Bankruptcy;

Bryan T. West for Commercial Litigation;

Nina S. Whiston for Insurance Law;

West Palm Beach

Christopher S. Duke for Litigation – Labor & Employment;

James M. McCann for Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property;

Mark D. Passler for Patent Law;

Lawrence P. Rochefort for Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate, Litigation – Banking and Finance;

David I. Spector for Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law;

Thomas E. Streit for Real Estate Law, Banking and Finance Law.