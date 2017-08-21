A Labor of Love: Miami Beach hosts dozens of Cultural Culinary and Cool events Labor Day Weekend

With dozens of fun, cool events rocking Miami Beach over Labor Day weekend it’s not difficult to see why the city is a mecca for visitors from all over the country and the world during the holiday. As Labor Day weekend approaches, events and celebrations on Miami Beach run the gamut from a Home Design and Remodeling Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center to the WeTheKeyDJs Conference at the Fontainebleau Hotel. Singles, families, BFFs, and even those who may find themselves here on business will love the multitude of entertainment options available all around the city from September 1-4. They can find out about many of those options by downloading the Miami Beach Information (MBI) app from the Apple or Android app stores. MBI features events, hotels, restaurants, shopping, arts and culture and even deals. It’s a traveler’s best friend when visiting Miami Beach.

“Miami Beach is an increasingly must-visit global destination for travelers around the world,” notes Peggy Benua, Chair, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “So it’s not surprising that Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest times of year for the city. But we don’t take our popularity with tourists for granted. The city is proactive in encouraging event producers to bring their productions to Miami Beach during this national holiday, and the MBVCA certainly supports, in any way we can, the staging of a wide array of events to ensure that our visitors have numerous choices throughout the length of the extended weekend.”

While visitor numbers increase all year long, the Labor Day weekend is an especially vibrant few days. Below is a sampling of just a few of the events and activities available to travelers during the Labor Day holiday.

Miami Beach: The Perfect Weekend Getaway.

Dine at the best local restaurantsfor lunch or dinner for less than 40 dollars. Miami Spice runs August 1 through September 30 and features three-course lunches for $23 and dinners for $39, plus tax and tip, at more than 200 restaurants. Visit www.miamiandbeaches.com

Discover new design. The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show returns September 1-4, 2017 to the Miami BeachConvention Center. Celebrity Interior Designer and lifestyle expert Sabrina Soto of HGTV’s High/Low Project will offer design seminars at 2 pm on Sunday, September 3rd and Monday, September 4th.

Take note. The Coast 2 Coast Music Conference is an annual networking event bringing together top industry DJs, producers, A&Rs and more to speak on panels and give practical advice to artists. All of it leads up to their World Championships showcase, where the top performer of the year is crowned and awarded a cash prize; http://coast2coastlive.com/.

Dance, dance, dance. WeTheKeyDJs Conference – Labor Day Weekend. Some of the hottest DJs in the world perform at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

“Music, food, design, and DJs. Where else can one find such a potpourri of diverse events in one weekend,” says Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. “Combined with our seven miles of beaches, museums, shopping and outdoor activities, Labor Day events will make this an epic time to visit Miami Beach.”

For more information on events and updates in Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.