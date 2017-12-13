A new hombre is in town and heating up the Miami restaurant scene. Entrepreneur and financial advisor, Derek Gonzalez has opened Pilo’s Street Tacos in the heart of Brickell. The spicy yet savory menu will take your taste buds on a trip to Mexico. Their tacos al pastor will rival any south of the border with their thinly cut sliced pork, roasted in a traditional Mexican slow turning trompo and garnished with pineapple. You have to try their Catrina signature dishes doused with their own homemade salsas, like the La Dulce salsa featuring farm to table fresh raw green tomatillos honey and avocado. Wash it all down with a cold Mexican soft drink and we aren’t talking Jarritos, their guacamole tastes so good it makes you good looking.

“Pilo’s was born out of a longing for authentic Mexican street food, I craved the tacos you could only find on the streets of Mexico. I am a first generation Mexican-American that travels to DF (Mexico City, Distrito Federal) frequently. My first stop off the plane is always to eat tacos with my family. Now, at Pilo’s, we can all have those same street tacos without the plane ride.” –Derek.

At Pilo’s Street Tacos it’s not just about the food, our business is about people. It all stems back to our Aunt Pilo, who has a special way about her that makes everyone, feel welcome. Her gracious hospitality is real and from the heart just like our tacos. Buen provecho!

(305) 800-TACO

28 SW 11th Street, Miami, Florida 33131